Spanish train collision kills at least 39

At least 39 people have died in a high-speed train collision in southern Spain on Sunday, Spanish police said.

The tail end of an evening train from Malaga to Madrid carrying about 300 passengers went off the rails near Cordoba at 7.45pm and slammed into a train with 200 passengers coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city, rail operator Adif said.

Rescue efforts are still under way on Monday morning. Dozens more were injured from the crash.

The Spanish Red Cross set up a help centre in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, offering assistance to emergency services and people seeking information.

Members of Spain’s civil guard and civil defence worked on site throughout the night.

A high-speed train derailed and collided with another train near Cordoba (Francisco J Olmo/Europa Press via AP)

Andalucia regional president Juanma Moreno said earlier that 75 passengers were in hospital, with most taken to Cordoba, including 15 people with serious injuries.

Spain’s transport minister Oscar Puente said the cause of the crash was unknown.

He called it “a truly strange” incident because it happened on a flat stretch of track that had been renovated in May. He also said the train that jumped the track was less than four years old.

Services were suspended after two trains derailed in Cordoba (Europa Press via AP)

That train belonged to the private company Iryo, while the second train, which took the brunt of the impact, was part of Spain’s public train company Renfe.

Iryo issued a statement saying it “deeply lamented what has happened” and that it was working with authorities to manage the situation.

According to Mr Puente, the back part of the first train derailed and crashed into the head of the other train, knocking its first two carriages off the track and down a four-metre slope. He said the worst damage was to the front section of the Renfe train.

When asked by reporters how long an inquiry into the crash’s cause could take, he said it could be a month.

Salvador Jimenez, a journalist for Spanish broadcaster RTVE, was on board one of the derailed trains and told the network by phone that “there was a moment when it felt like an earthquake and the train had indeed derailed”.

He said passengers used emergency hammers to break the windows, and that some had walked away without serious injuries. Videos from the scene show people crawling out of windows to escape the wreckage with carriages leaning at an angle.

Francisco Carmona, the firefighter chief of Cordoba, told Spanish national radio RNE that one of the trains was badly mangled, with at least four wagons off the rails.

The regional Civil Protection chief, Maria Belen Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur the crash happened in an area that is hard to reach. She added that local people were taking blankets and water to the scene to help the victims.

Spain’s military emergency relief units joined the deployment of other rescue units. The Red Cross also provided support to health care officials.

“Tonight is one of deep sadness for our country,” Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X. “I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims.”

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia also expressed their condolences and concern on social media.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that she was following “the terrible news” from Cordoba.

“Tonight you are in my thoughts,” she wrote in Spanish.