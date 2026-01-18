South Africa declares a national disaster over flooding and severe weather

South Africa on Sunday declared a national disaster over torrential rains and floods that have killed at least 30 people in the northern part of the country, damaged thousands of homes and washed away roads and bridges.

The declaration was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Center and announced by the government.

It allows national government to co-ordinate the response to the disaster.

The worst hit areas are the northern provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where the deaths happened.

A woman stands outside a flooded house in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, on Friday (Alfonso Nqunjana/AP)

But the ministry of Co-operative governance and traditional affairs said at least three other provinces had also been affected by the severe weather.

Parts of South Africa and neighbouring Mozambique and Zimbabwe have had heavy rain for weeks which resulted in severe flooding in central and southern Mozambique and northern South Africa.

More than 100 people have died in the three countries since the rains began late last year.

The floods in northern South Africa caused the closure of the Kruger National Park and the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and staff members from flooded camps to other parts of the park.

The premier of the Limpopo province said the weather had caused about £180 million worth of damage in her province, and many houses and buildings had been washed away completely.

More than 100 people died in floods last year in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province in the south of the country, while more than 400 died in flooding in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province in 2022.