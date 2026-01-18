At least 20 killed in head-on train collision in southern Spain

A high-speed train has derailed in southern Spain, jumping on to the track in the opposite direction and hitting an oncoming train in an accident that left at least 20 people dead, authorities said.

Antonio Sanz, regional health minister for the Andalucia province where the crash happened, said officials fear the death toll may rise.

Rescue operations are ongoing, he said, adding that 73 injured passengers have been taken to hospital.

The evening train between Malaga and Madrid went off the rails and slammed into a service from Madrid to Huelva, according to Spanish rail operator Adif.

Two Guardia Civil officials confirmed the death toll to the Associated Press.

Emergency services in Andalucia said they had recorded 25 people with severe injuries.

The regional Civil Protection chief, Maria Belen Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur that the accident happened in an area that is hard to reach.

Local people were taking blankets and water to the scene to help the victims, she said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that she was following “the terrible news” from Cordoba.

“Tonight you are in my thoughts,” she wrote in Spanish.

Adif said train services between Madrid and cities in Andalucia will not run on Monday.