Hundreds march in Greenland and Denmark to support island amid Trump threats

Hundreds of people in Greenland’s capital braved near-freezing temperatures to march in a rally in support of their own self-governance in the face of threats of a US takeover.

The Greenlanders waved their red-and-white national flags and listened to traditional songs as they walked through Nuuk’s small city centre on Saturday.

Some carried signs with messages like “We shape our future”, “Greenland is not for sale” and “Greenland is already GREAT”.

People march during a pro- Greenlanders demonstration, in Copenhagen, Denmark (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

They were joined by thousands of others in rallies across the Danish kingdom.

The rallies occurred hours after a bipartisan US congressional delegation in Copenhagen sought to reassure Denmark and Greenland of their support following President Donald Trump’s threat to punish countries with tariffs if they do not back the administration’s stance that the US should take control of the strategic Arctic island.

The leader of the delegation, US senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, said that the current rhetoric around Greenland is causing concern across the Danish kingdom.

Mr Coons said that he wants to de-escalate the situation.

“I hope that the people of the Kingdom of Denmark do not abandon their faith in the American people,” he said in Copenhagen, adding that the US has respect for Denmark and Nato “for all we’ve done together”.

Meanwhile, Danish major general Soren Andersen, leader of the Joint Arctic Command, told The Associated Press that Denmark does not expect the US military to attack Greenland, or any other Nato ally, and that European troops were recently deployed to Nuuk for Arctic defence training.

US senator Chris Coons from the Democratic Party speaks during a press conference with the American delegation in Copenhagen, Denmark (Ida Marie Odgaard/AP)

He said that the goal is not to send a message to the Trump administration, even through the White House has not ruled out taking the territory by force.

“I will not go into the political part, but I will say that I would never expect a Nato country to attack another Nato country,” he told the AP on Saturday aboard a Danish military vessel docked in Nuuk.

“For us, for me, it’s not about signalling. It is actually about training military units, working together with allies.”

The Danish military organised a planning meeting on Friday in Greenland with Nato allies, including the US, to discuss Arctic security on the alliance’s northern flank in the face of a potential Russian threat.

The Americans were also invited to participate in Operation Arctic Endurance in Greenland in the coming days, Maj Gen Andersen said.

In his two-and-a-half years as a commander in Greenland, Maj Gen Andersen said he has not seen any Chinese or Russian combat vessels or warships, despite Mr Trump saying that they were off the island’s coast.

A patch of the Joint Arctic Command is seen on the jacket of Major General Soren Andersen standing onboard a military vessel HDMS Knud Rasmussen of the Royal Danish Navy docked in Nuuk (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

But in the unlikely event of American troops using force on Danish soil, Maj Gen Andersen confirmed a Cold War-era law governing Danish rules of engagement.

“But you are right that it is Danish law that a Danish soldier, if attacked, has the obligation to fight back,” he said.

Thousands of people marched through Copenhagen, many of them carrying Greenland’s flag, on Saturday afternoon in support of the self-governing island.

Others held signs with slogans like “Make America Smart Again” and “Hands Off”.

“This is important for the whole world,” Danish protester Elise Riechie told the AP as she held Danish and Greenlandic flags.

“There are many small countries. None of them are for sale.”

People gather for a pro- Greenlanders demonstration in Copenhagen, Denmark (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Mr Coons’ comments contrasted with statements emanating from the White House.

Mr Trump has sought to justify his calls for a US takeover by repeatedly saying that China and Russia have their own designs on Greenland, which holds vast untapped reserves of critical minerals.

“There are no current security threats to Greenland,” Mr Coons said.

Mr Trump has insisted for months that the US should control Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark, and said earlier this week that anything less than the Arctic island being in US hands would be “unacceptable”.

During an unrelated event at the White House about rural health care, he recounted on Friday how he had threatened European allies with tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

“I may do that for Greenland, too,” Mr Trump said.

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security. So I may do that.”

He had not previously mentioned using tariffs to try to force the issue.

Earlier this week, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met in Washington with US vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

That encounter did not resolve the deep differences, but did produce an agreement to set up a working group — on whose purpose Denmark and the White House then offered sharply diverging public views.

European leaders have said that it is only for Denmark and Greenland to decide on matters concerning the territory, and Denmark said this week that it was increasing its military presence in Greenland in cooperation with allies.

“There is almost no better ally to the United States than Denmark,” Mr Coons said.

“If we do things that cause Danes to question whether we can be counted on as a Nato ally, why would any other country seek to be our ally or believe in our representations?”