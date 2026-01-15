European troops arrive in Greenland as talks with US highlight ‘disagreement’

Troops from several European countries, including France, Germany, the UK, Norway and Sweden, are arriving in Greenland in a show of support for the Arctic island’s security.

The move came after talks between representatives of Denmark, Greenland and the US on Wednesday highlighted “fundamental disagreement” between the Trump administration and European allies on the future of the autonomous territory of Denmark.

Copenhagen announced it would increase its military presence in Greenland on Wednesday and several European partners started sending symbolic numbers of troops, just as the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers were preparing to meet White House representatives in Washington.

A German air force transport plane at Wunstorf Air Base in Hanover (Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/AP)

The troop movements aim to portray unity among Europeans and send a signal to US President Donald Trump that a takeover of Greenland is not necessary as Nato can safeguard the security of the Arctic region amid rising Russian and Chinese interest.

“The first French military elements are already en route” and “others will follow”, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday, as French authorities said about 15 soldiers from the mountain infantry unit were already in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, for a military exercise.

Germany will deploy a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel on Thursday, its Defence Ministry said.

On Thursday, Denmark’s defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the intention was “to establish a more permanent military presence with a larger Danish contribution”, according to Danish broadcaster DR. He said soldiers from several Nato countries will be in Greenland on a rotation system.

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, flanked by his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt, said on Wednesday that a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland remains with Mr Trump after they held talks at the White House with vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Greenland foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Mr Rasmussen added that it remains “clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland” but that dialogue with the US would continue at a high level over the following weeks.

Inhabitants of Greenland and Denmark reacted with anxiety but also some relief that negotiations with the US would go on and European support was becoming visible.

Several people said they viewed Denmark’s decision to send more troops, and promises of support from other Nato allies, as protection against possible US military action, but European military officials have not suggested the goal is to deter a US move against the island.

On Wednesday, Mr Poulsen had announced a stepped-up military presence in the Arctic “in close co-operation with our allies”, calling it a necessity in a security environment in which “no one can predict what will happen tomorrow”.

“This means that from today and in the coming time there will be an increased military presence in and around Greenland of aircraft, ships and soldiers, including from other Nato allies,” he said.

Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen ahead of his meeting with JD Vance and Marco Rubio (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Asked whether the European troop movements were co-ordinated with Nato or what role the US-led military alliance might play in the exercises, Nato referred all questions to Danish authorities. However, Nato is studying ways to bolster security in the Arctic.

Mr Rasmussen announced the creation of a working group with the Americans to discuss ways to work through differences.

“The group, in our view, should focus on how to address the American security concerns, while at the same time respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said.

Mr Poulsen said the group was “better than no working group” and “a step in the right direction”, but added that the dialogue with the US did not mean “the danger has passed”.

“We are really happy that action is being taken to make sure that this discussion is not just ended with that meeting alone,” Greenlandic MP Aki-Matilda Hoegh-Dam said on Thursday during a news conference in Copenhagen.

The Greenland capital of Nuuk (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

She said Greenlandic people understood they were at a “pivotal point” in a broader transformation of the international rules-based order and felt responsible not just for themselves but also for the whole world to get it right.

Speaking on Wednesday after the White House talks, Mr Rasmussen rejected both a military takeover and the potential purchase of the island by the US. Asked whether he thought the US would invade, he replied: “No, at least I do not hope so, because, I mean, that would be the end of Nato.”

He added that Greenlanders were unlikely to vote for US rule even if financial incentives were offered, “because I think there’s no way that US will pay for a Scandinavian welfare system in Greenland”.

Mr Trump told reporters: “We’ll see how it all works out. I think something will work out.”