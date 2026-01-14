Venezuela’s acting leader vows to continue releasing prisoners

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez has vowed to continue releasing prisoners detained under former president Nicolas Maduro during her first press conference since he was ousted by the United States.

Ms Rodriguez had served as Maduro’s vice president since 2018, running Venezuela’s feared intelligence service and managing its crucial oil industry.

A 56-year-old lawyer and politician, she was sworn in as interim president two days after the Trump administration snatched Maduro from his fortified compound and claimed the US would be calling the shots in Venezuela.

Delcy Rodriguez, centre, gives a statement to journalists (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Addressing journalists from a podium at the presidential palace, Ms Rodriguez said the process of releasing prisoners had begun under Maduro and “has not yet concluded”.

“That process remains open,” she said, adding that the releases sent a message that Venezuela was starting “a new political moment that allows for understanding of divergence and of political and ideological diversity”.

That comment seemingly alluded to detainees held on what human rights groups say are politically motivated charges.

Venezuela’s leading prisoner rights organisation Foro Penal has verified at least 68 prisoners have been freed since the government under Ms Rodriguez promised to release a “significant number”.

The move was seen as an effort to comply with Washington’s demands.

Despite sanctioning her for human rights violations during his first term, President Donald Trump enlisted Ms Rodriguez to help secure US control over Venezuela’s oil sales.

To ensure the former Maduro loyalist does his bidding, he threatened her with a “situation probably worse than Maduro”, who faces federal charges of drug trafficking from a Brooklyn jail.

In endorsing Ms Rodriguez, Mr Trump sidelined Maria Corina Machado, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for her campaign to restore the nation’s democracy. Ms Machado is scheduled to meet Mr Trump at the White House on Thursday.