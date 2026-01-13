Marine Le Pen’s appeal trial opens in Paris with 2027 presidential bid at stake

The appeal trial of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen opened in Paris on Tuesday, with her 2027 presidential bid hanging on the outcome of the case.

Ms Le Pen, 57, is seeking to overturn a March ruling that found her guilty of misusing European Parliament funds.

She was slapped with a five-year ban from holding elected office and two years of house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

She says she is innocent.

The appeal trial is scheduled to last for five weeks, with a verdict expected at a later date.