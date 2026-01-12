Iran says protests turned violent to give Trump ‘excuse to intervene’

Iran’s foreign minister has claimed that nationwide protests in his country “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for US president Donald Trump to intervene.

Abbas Araghchi offered no evidence for his claim, which comes after activists reported more than 500 have been killed – the vast majority of them demonstrators.

Speaking to foreign diplomats in Tehran, Mr Araghchi also claimed “the situation has come under total control”.

Demonstrations in favour of the Iranian protesters have taken place in countries including Turkey and France (AP)

The Qatar-funded Al Jazeera satellite news network, which has been allowed to work despite the internet being cut off in the country, carried his remarks.

On Sunday, Mr Trump said Iran had proposed negotiations after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic over its bloody crackdown targeting demonstrators, a move coming as activists said the death toll in protests rose to at least 544.

Mr Trump and his national security team have been weighing a range of potential responses against Iran including cyber-attacks and direct strikes by the US or Israel, according to two people familiar with internal White House discussions who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night.

Asked about Iran’s threats of retaliation, he said: “If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”

Mr Trump said his administration was in talks to set up a meeting with Tehran, but cautioned he may have to act first as reports of the death toll in Iran mount and the government continues to arrest protesters.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

“I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States,” Mr Trump said. “Iran wants to negotiate.

“The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate.”

There was no immediate acknowledgement from Iran of the offering for a meeting. The massive ongoing US military deployment to the Caribbean is a factor that the Pentagon and Mr Trump’s national security planners must consider.

Tehran also warned that the US military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if America uses force to protect demonstrators. Mr Trump meanwhile said the Islamic Republic reached out and proposed negotiations.

More than 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in previous unrest in recent years and gave the death toll. It relies on supporters in Iran crosschecking information and said 496 of the dead were protesters and 48 were with security forces.

With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult. The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the toll. Iran’s government has not offered overall casualty figures.

Those abroad fear the information blackout is emboldening hard-liners within Iran’s security services to launch a bloody crackdown. Protesters flooded the streets in the country’s capital and its second-largest city on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Online videos purported to show more demonstrations Sunday night into Monday, with a Tehran official acknowledging them in state media.

The threat to strike the US military and Israel came during a parliamentary speech by Mohammad Baagher Qalibaf, the hard-liner speaker of the body who has run for the presidency in the past.

He directly threatened Israel, calling it “the occupied territory”.

“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” Mr Qalibaf said.

“We do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after the action and will act based on any objective signs of a threat.”

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the violent protests had provided Mr Trump with an ‘excuse’ (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP)

Politicians rushed the dais in parliament, shouting: “Death to America!”

It remains unclear how serious Iran is about launching a strike, particularly after its air defences were destroyed during the 12-day war in June with Israel. Any decision to go to war would rest with Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US military has said in the Mideast it is “postured with forces that span the full range of combat capability to defend our forces, our partners and allies and US interests”.

Iran targeted US forces at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June, while the US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet is stationed in the island kingdom of Bahrain.

Israel, meanwhile, is “watching closely” the situation between the US and Iran, said an Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to not being authorised to speak to journalists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio overnight on topics including Iran, the official added.

“The people of Israel, the entire world, are in awe of the tremendous heroism of the citizens of Iran,” said Mr Netanyahu, a longtime Iran hawk.

At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV mentioned Iran as a place “where ongoing tensions continue to claim many lives”, adding that: “I hope and pray that dialogue and peace may be patiently nurtured in pursuit of the common good of the whole of society.”