One dead and three injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian city

A Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and wounded three others in the Russian city of Voronezh, local officials said.

A young woman died overnight in a hospital intensive care unit after debris from a drone fell on a house during the attack on Saturday, regional governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

Three other people were wounded and more than 10 apartment buildings, private houses and a high school were damaged, he said.

He added that air defences shot down 17 drones over Voronezh, a city that is home to more than one million people and lies some 155 miles (250km) from the Ukrainian border.

The attack came the day after Russia bombarded Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles overnight into Friday, killing at least four people in the capital Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

A fragment of what is believed to be part of a Russian Oreshnik hypersonic missile that hit the Lviv region in Ukraine (Ukrainian Security Service via AP)

For only the second time in the nearly four-year war, Russia used a powerful new hypersonic missile that struck western Ukraine in a clear warning to Kyiv and Nato.

The intense barrage and the launch of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile followed reports of major progress in talks between Ukraine and its allies on how to defend the country from further aggression by Moscow if a US-led peace deal is struck.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday in his nightly address that Ukrainian negotiators “continue to communicate with the American side”.

Chief negotiator Rustem Umerov was in contact with US partners on Saturday, he said.

Separately, Ukraine’s general staff said Russia had targeted Ukraine with 154 drones overnight into Sunday and that 125 had been shot down.