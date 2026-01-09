Protesters take to the streets in US after shootings in Minneapolis and Portland

Anger and outrage has been spilling out onto the streets of Minneapolis in the US over the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officer.

People took to the streets as a new shooting by federal officers in Oregon left two people wounded and elicited more scrutiny of enforcement operations across the US.

Hundreds of people protesting over the shooting of Renee Good marched in freezing rain on Thursday night down one of Minneapolis’ major thoroughfares, chanting “Ice out now” and holding signs saying, “killer ice off our streets”.

Protesters earlier vented their outrage outside a federal facility that is serving as a hub for the administration’s latest immigration crackdown on a major city.

Early Friday, city crews removed makeshift barricades made from debris including rubbish bins and Christmas trees that blocked streets in the area of Wednesday’s shooting to keep streets open, but Minneapolis officials said they would not remove the memorial the community created there.

The shooting in Portland, Oregon, took place outside a hospital on Thursday afternoon. A man and woman were shot inside a vehicle, and their conditions were not immediately known. The FBI and the Oregon Department of Justice were investigating.

Portland mayor Keith Wilson and the city council called on Ice to end all operations in the city until a full investigation is completed.

Hundreds protested on Thursday night at the Ice building. Early Friday, Portland police reported that a handful of arrests were made after officers asked protesters to move to the pavement, as traffic remained open in the area.

Just as it did following Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security defended the actions of the officers in Portland, saying it occurred after a Venezuelan man with alleged gang ties and who was involved in a recent shooting tried to “weaponise” his vehicle to hit the officers.

It was not yet clear if witness video corroborates that account.

Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump and others in his administration have repeatedly characterised the Minneapolis shooting as an act of self-defence and cast Ms Good as a villain, suggesting she used her vehicle as a weapon to attack the officer who shot her.

Vice president JD Vance said the shooting was justified and Ms Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was a “victim of left-wing ideology”.

“I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognising that it is a tragedy of her own making,” Mr Vance said, noting that the officer who killed her was injured while making an arrest last June.

But state and local officials and protesters rejected that characterisation, with Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey saying video recordings show the self-defence argument is “garbage”.

A picture of Renee Good, who was shot and killed in Minneapolis, is displayed during a vigil (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

The Minneapolis shooting happened on the second day of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown on the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, which Homeland Security said is the biggest immigration enforcement operation ever.

More than 2,000 officers are taking part and Ms Noem said they have made more than 1,500 arrests.

It provoked an immediate response in the city where police killed George Floyd in 2020, with hundreds of people turning up to the scene to vent their outrage at the Ice officers and the school district cancelling classes for the rest of the week as a precaution.

Ms Good’s death — at least the fifth tied to immigration sweeps since Mr Trump took office — has resonated far beyond Minneapolis, as protests took place or were expected this week in many large US cities.

The Minnesota agency that investigates officer-involved shootings said on Thursday that it was informed that the FBI and US Justice Department would not work with it, effectively ending any role for the state to determine if crimes were committed. Ms Noem said the state has no jurisdiction.

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands,” said Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

People pay their respects at a memorial honouring a woman who was fatally shot in Minneapolis (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Minnesota governor Tim Walz demanded that the state be allowed to take part, repeatedly emphasising that it would be “very difficult for Minnesotans” to accept that an investigation excluding the state could be fair.

Several bystanders captured video of Ms Good’s killing.

The recordings show an officer approaching an SUV stopped across the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle.

The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward and a different Ice officer standing in front of it pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves towards him.

It is not clear from the videos if the vehicle makes contact with the officer, and there is no indication of whether the woman had interactions with agents earlier. After the shooting, the SUV speeds into two cars parked on a curb before crashing to a stop.