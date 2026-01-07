France bids adieu to Brigitte Bardot with funeral and public homage

Brigitte Bardot’s funeral was being held with a private service and a public homage in Saint-Tropez, the French Riviera resort where she lived for more than half a century after retiring from movie stardom at the height of her fame.

The animal rights activist and far-right supporter died on December 28 at age 91 at her home in southern France.

She died from cancer after undergoing two operations, her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, said in an interview with Paris Match magazine released on Tuesday evening.

Brigitte Bardot’s coffin is carried outside Notre-Dame de l’Assomption church for her funeral ceremony, in Saint-Tropez, southern France (Philippe Magoni/AP)

“She was conscious and concerned about the fate of animals until the very end,” he said.

Residents and admirers applauded the funeral convoy as the coffin of Bardot, once one of the world’s most photographed women and a defining screen siren of the 1960s, was being carried through the town’s narrow streets on Wednesday.

A service started to the sound of Maria Callas’ Ave Maria at the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption Catholic Church in the presence of Bardot’s husband, son and grandchildren, as well as guests invited by the family and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals.

Hundreds of people gathered in the small town to follow the farewell on large screens set up at the port and on two plazas.

Former French film star and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot at a press conference in Paris in 2006 (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)

After the church service, Bardot is to be buried “in the strictest privacy” at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Saint-Tropez town hall.

She had long called Saint-Tropez her refuge from the celebrity that once made her a household name.

A public homage will take place at a nearby site for admirers of the woman whose image once symbolised France’s post-war liberation and sensuality.

“Brigitte Bardot will forever be associated with Saint-Tropez, of which she was the most dazzling ambassador,” the town hall said last week.

A woman carries a bouquet of flowers outside Notre-Dame de l’Assomption church ahead of Brigitte Bardot’s funeral (Philippe Magoni/AP)

“Through her presence, personality and aura, she marked the history of our town.”

Bardot settled decades ago in her seaside villa, La Madrague, and retired from filmmaking in 1973 at age 39, during an international career that spanned more than two dozen films.

She later emerged as an animal rights activist, founding and sustaining a foundation devoted to the protection of animals.

While she withdrew from the film industry, she remained a highly visible and often controversial public figure through decades of militant animal rights activism and links with far-right politics.

Brigitte Bardot poses with a huge sombrero she brought back from Mexico as she arrives at Orly Airport in Paris in 1965 (AP)

She will be buried in the so-called marine cemetery, where her parents are also interred.

The cemetery, overlooking the Mediterranean sea, is also the final resting place of several cultural figures, including filmmaker Roger Vadim, Bardot’s first husband, who directed her breakout film And God Created Woman, a role that made her a worldwide star.