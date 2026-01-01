Several killed in fire at Swiss ski resort during new year celebrations

A fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps has left a number of people dead and injured during new year celebrations, police have said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am local time on Thursday in Le Constellation bar in the Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana.

Police spokesman Gaetan Lathion said: “More than 100 people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead.

The Alpine town of Crans-Montana is popular with tourists (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone/AP)

“We’re just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists.”

A reception centre and helpline have been set-up for impacted families, and a news conference has been scheduled by police for 10am in Crans-Montana.

The community is in the heart of the Swiss Alps, just 25 miles north of the Matterhorn.