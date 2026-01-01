Dozens presumed dead in fire at new year party in Swiss resort

Swiss police have said “several tens of people” are presumed dead and about 100 are injured, most of them seriously, following a fire at a bar in an Alpine resort during a new year celebration.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am local time on Thursday in Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, 25 miles north of the Matterhorn.

Police said they cannot yet be more precise about fatalities as investigations continue at the scene and attempts are made to identify the victims and inform their families.

Local officials said the cause of the fire is not yet known but they have ruled out any kind of attack. Experts have not yet been able to go inside the building.

Officials called the blaze an “embrasement generalise” – a firefighting term describing how a blaze can trigger the release of combustible gases that can then ignite violently.

The Alpine town of Crans-Montana is popular with tourists (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone/AP)

Helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene to assist victims, including some from different countries.

The injured are so numerous that the intensive care unit and operating theatre at the regional hospital has quickly hit full capacity, local officials said.

In a region busy with tourists skiing on the slopes, the authorities have called on the local population to show caution in the coming days to avoid any accidents that could require medical resources that are already overwhelmed.

Speaking at a press conference in the hours after the incident, head of the regional government Mathias Renard said: “This evening should have been a moment of celebration and coming together, but it turned into a nightmare.

Valais Cantonal police commander Frederic Gisler said: “We are devastated.”

A reception centre and helpline have been set-up for impacted families.