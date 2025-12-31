In Pictures: People cheer as fireworks and drummers mark the start of a new year

By contributor Press Association
Drummers pounded in the new year and a stampede of computer-generated horses was shown over a section of the Great Wall as China joined the rest of the world in marking the start of 2026.
Temple bells rang across Japan, and some climbed mountains to see the year’s first sunrise.
Sydney saluted the new year with joy and defiance, as the famous Harbour Bridge crackled with fireworks less than three weeks after Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.
South Pacific countries were the first to bid farewell to 2025.
New Zealand’s capital, Auckland, held a fireworks display 18 hours before the ball drop in New York’s Times Square.