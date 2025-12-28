Shropshire Star
One killed in midair helicopter crash

The incident occurred in Hammonton, New Jersey, on Sunday morning.

Debris from a helicopter on the ground after a midair collision(WPVI-TV/6ABC/AP)

One person has been killed and another is critically injured after two helicopters collided in the air in New Jersey.

Hammonton police chief Kevin Friel said rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash at about 11.25am local time on Sunday, and police and fire crews subsequently extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

Two helicopters hit each other in the air above southern New Jersey on Sunday morning (WPVI-TV/6ABC/AP)

Video from the scene showed a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the crash as a midair collision and it is investigating. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified.