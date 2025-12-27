Winter storm sees 1,000 flights disrupted during peak holiday travel period

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed across the north-east and Great Lakes regions of the US due to snow, as millions of people attempt to travel during the busy period between Christmas and new year.

As of Saturday morning, New York City had received just under 3in of snow – roughly half of what some forecasts had predicted.

At least 1,500 flights were cancelled from Friday night into Saturday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Newark Liberty International Airport, John F Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport posted snow warnings on social media on Friday, cautioning that weather conditions could cause flight disruptions.

The National Weather Service warned of hazardous travel conditions from the Great Lakes through the northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with the potential for tree damage and power outages. Forecasters said the storm is expected to weaken throughout Saturday.

Ahead of the storm, New York governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for more than half of the state. Acting New Jersey governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for all of that state, “due to a severe winter storm causing dangerous weather conditions, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain”.

She added: “This storm will cause dangerous road conditions and impact holiday travel. We are urging travellers to avoid travel during the storm and allow crews to tend to the roads. Drivers should plan their travel accordingly, monitor conditions and road closures, and follow all safety protocols.”