More than 1,500 flights cancelled in US due to snow

More than 1,500 flights have been cancelled or delayed across the north east and Great Lakes regions of the US due to snow as thousands took to roads and airports during the busy period between Christmas and New Year.

New York City received about 4in (10.2cm) of snow on Friday night into early Saturday — slightly under what some forecasts had predicted.

At least 1,500 flights were cancelled from Friday night, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. But by the morning, both the roads and the skies were clearing.

“The storm is definitely winding down, a little bit of flurries across the north east this morning,” said Bob Oravec, a Maryland-based forecaster at the National Weather Service.

A cow mural overlooks fresh snow in Lowville, New York (Cara Anna/AP)

Mr Oravec said the storm was moving toward the south east, with the largest snowfall in the New York City area reaching over 6in (15cm) in central eastern Long Island. Farther north in the Catskills, communities saw as much as 10in (25cm).

Newark Liberty International, John F Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports posted snow warnings on the social media platform X on Friday, cautioning that weather conditions could cause flight disruption.

The National Weather Service warned of hazardous travel conditions from the Great Lakes through the northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with the potential for tree damage and power outages.

In Times Square, workers in red jumpsuits worked to clear the sludge and powder-coated streets and pavements using shovels and snowblowers.

Jennifer Yokley, who was there on a holiday trip from North Carolina, said she was excited to see snow accumulating as it dusted buildings, trees and signs throughout the city.

“I think it was absolutely beautiful,” she said.

Payton Baker and Kolby Gray, who were visiting from West Virginia, said the snow was a Christmas surprise for their third anniversary trip.

“Well, it’s very cold, and it was very unexpected,” Ms Baker said, her breath visible in the winter air. “The city is working pretty well to get all the roads salted and everything, so it’s all right.”