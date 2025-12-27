Fire tears through historic waterfront in Maine

A fire has torn through the historic Old Port waterfront in Portland, Maine, damaging buildings and several boats.

Flames and smoke spread easily through structures along the Custom House Wharf, a 19th and 20th-century hub for Portland’s fishing industry that now includes seafood restaurants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Several buildings were damaged (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Portland Press Herald via AP)

The Portland Fire Department posted an “incident notification” on Facebook just before 6pm on Friday warning residents to use caution and avoid the area.

First responders deployed a fire boat to spray water from the harbour to help douse the flames due to issues caused by frozen fire hydrants, according to news reports. Several boats were damaged, and at least one sank along the wharf.

The Porthole Restaurant posted on Facebook thanking the community for its prayers. “Mainers are truly the best kind of people,” it read.

“We want everyone to know that all of our staff, fishermen, and owners are safe,” the Porthole posted.