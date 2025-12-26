At least 15 injured in knife and chemical attack at factory in Japan

A man was arrested after stabbing eight people and injuring seven others with what was believed to be bleach at a rubber factory in central Japan on Friday, officials said.

There was no immediate explanation of his motive.

Eight people were taken to hospital after being stabbed by the man with a knife at the Yokohama Rubber Company in the city of Mishima, in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo, according to the Fujisan Nanto Fire Department.

The department told The Associated Press that five of the people who were stabbed were in a serious condition but other details were not available.

Seven others were also injured by the bleach thrown at them during the attack, the fire department said.

Shizuoka prefectural police said the suspected attacker, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for alleged attempted murder at the factory.

The suspect was carrying a survival knife and wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported, citing investigators.

No other details were immediately known.