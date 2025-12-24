Two police officers and bystander killed in Moscow blast

Three people including two police officers have died in an explosion in Moscow, just days after a car bomb killed a high-ranking general not far away.

An official from Ukraine’s military intelligence, known as the GUR, told the Associated Press that the attack had been carried out as part of an agency operation.

Russian authorities did not comment on who may be behind the attack.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly four years ago, Russian authorities have blamed Kyiv for several assassinations of military officers and public figures in Russia. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of them.

Two police officers died in the explosion (Investigative Committee of Moscow via AP)

The two traffic police officers were approaching a “suspicious individual” when an explosive device detonated, Investigate Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

The two officers, as well as another person standing nearby, died from their injuries.

Investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene, Ms Petrenko said.

The incident took place in the same area of the Russian capital where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday morning.

Mr Sarvarov, the head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, died when an explosive device detonated under his vehicle in southern Moscow.

Investigators said Ukraine may have been behind the attack, which was the third such killing of a senior military officer in just over a year.