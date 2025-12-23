Major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least three people

Russia fired more than 600 drones and three dozen missiles at Ukraine in a large-scale attack that began during the night and stretched into daylight hours, officials said.

At least three people were killed, including a four-year-old child.

The barrage struck homes and the power grid in 13 regions of Ukraine, causing widespread outages in bitter temperatures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, a day after he described recent progress on finding a peace deal “quite solid”.

The bombardment demonstrated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention of prosecuting the invasion of Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian and European officials have complained that Mr Putin is not sincerely engaging with US-led peace efforts.

The attack “is an extremely clear signal of Russian priorities”, Mr Zelensky said.

“A strike before Christmas, when people want to be with their families, at home, in safety.

“A strike, in fact, in the midst of negotiations that are being conducted to end this war.

“Putin cannot accept the fact that we must stop killing.”

A rescue worker puts out a fire of a car destroyed in a Russian strike in Chernihiv region, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

US President Donald Trump has been pressing for a peace agreement for months, but the negotiations have become entangled in the very different demands from Moscow and Kyiv.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said he held “productive and constructive” talks in Florida with Ukrainian and European representatives on Sunday.

Mr Trump was less effusive on Monday, though, saying: “The talks are going along.”

Initial reports from Ukrainian emergency services said the toddler died in Ukraine’s north-western Zhytomyr region, while a drone killed a woman in the Kyiv region, and another civilian death was recorded in the western Khmelnytskyi region, according to Mr Zelensky.

Russia launched 635 drones of various types and 38 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said.

Air defences stopped 587 drones and 34 missiles, it said.

A rescue worker puts out a fire of a residential house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyiv region, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

It was the ninth large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy system this year and left multiple regions in the west without power, while emergency power outages were in place across the country, acting energy minister Artem Nekraso said.

Work to restore power would begin as soon as the security situation permitted, he said.

Ukraine’s largest private energy supplier, DTEK, said the attack targeted thermal power stations in what it said was the seventh major strike on the company’s facilities since October.

DTEK’s thermal power plants have been hit more than 220 times since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Those attacks have killed four workers and wounded 59.

Authorities in the western regions of Rivne, Ternopil and Lviv, as well as the northern Sumy region, reported damage to energy infrastructure or power outages after the attack.

Rescue workers put out a fire of a vessel after a Russian strike on a harbour in Odesa region, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

In the southern Odesa region, Russia struck energy, port, transport, industrial and residential infrastructure, according to regional head Oleh Kiper.

A merchant ship and more than 120 homes were damaged, he said.