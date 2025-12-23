Libya’s military chief and four others killed in plane crash over Turkey

A private jet carrying Libya’s military chief and four other people crashed after takeoff from Turkey’s capital, Ankara, on Tuesday, killing everyone on board.

The Libyan military chief was in Ankara for high-level defence talks aimed at boosting military co-operation between the two countries and to address regional issues, Turkish officials said.

Libyan prime minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah confirmed the death of General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and the others, saying in a statement on Facebook that the “tragic accident” took place as the Libyan delegation was “returning from an official trip to Ankara”.

He called it a “great loss” for Libya.

General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, left, met Turkey’s chief of general staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, right, in Ankara on Tuesday (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP)

Officials in Libya said contact with the plane was lost about half-an-hour into the flight because of a technical malfunction.

Gen al-Hadad was the top military commander in western Libya. He played a crucial role in the UN-brokered ongoing efforts to unify Libya’s military, which has split much like Libya’s institutions.

Turkey did not immediately confirm the deaths, only that wreckage of the Falcon 50-type business jet had been found.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Turkey’s air traffic controllers said they lost contact with the plane, which was en route back to Libya, after takeoff from Esenboga airport.

Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a social media post that the plane took off at 8.30pm and contact was lost 40 minutes later.

The plane issued an emergency landing signal near Haymana, a district south of Ankara, before all communication ceased, Mr Yerlikaya said.

Security camera footage aired on local television stations showed the night sky over Haymana suddenly lit up by what appeared to be an explosion.

While in Ankara, Gen al-Haddad had met with Turkish defence minister Yasar Guler and other officials.

The airport in Ankara was closed and several flights were diverted to other locations, private NTV news channel reported.

Turkey’s justice ministry said four prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the crash, a routine step in such incidents.