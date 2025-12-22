Russian general killed by bomb under his car in Moscow

A Russian general was killed on Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in Moscow.

Investigators said Ukraine could be behind the attack, the third such killing of a senior military officer in a year.

The scene where Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, was killed by an explosive device placed under his car (Investigative Committee of Moscow via AP)

Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, died from his injuries, said Svetlana Petrenko, the spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency.

“Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” Ms Petrenko said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had been immediately informed about Lt Gen Sarvarov’s killing.

The Defence Ministry said that Lt Gen Sarvarov had previously fought in Chechnya and taken part in Moscow’s military campaign in Syria.

Just over a year ago, on December 17 2024, Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building.

Lt Gen Kirillov’s assistant also died.

Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility for that attack.

An Uzbek man was quickly arrested and charged with killing Lt Gen Kirillov on behalf of the Ukrainian security service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described last year’s attack as a ‘serious blunder’ (Alexander Kazakov/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Lt Gen Kirillov’s killing as a “major blunder” by Russia’s security agencies, noting they should learn from it and improve their efficiency.

But in April, another senior Russian military officer, Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car parked near his apartment building just outside Moscow.

A suspected perpetrator was quickly arrested.

Moscow has also blamed Ukraine for several bombings and other attacks in Russia.