US seizes second oil tanker as Trump ramps up pressure on Maduro

US forces on Saturday stopped an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela for the second time in less than two weeks as President Donald Trump continues to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The pre-dawn operation comes days after Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers coming in and out of the South American country and follows the December 10 seizure by American forces of an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the US coastguard with help from the defence department stopped the oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela. She also posted on social media an unclassified video of a US helicopter landing personnel on a vessel called Centuries.

A crude oil tanker flying under the flag of Panama operates under the name and was recently spotted near the Venezuelan coast, according to MarineTraffic, a project that tracks the movement of vessels around the globe using publicly available data. It was not immediately clear if the vessel was under US sanctions.

“The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco terrorism in the region,” Ms Noem wrote on X.

“We will find you, and we will stop you.”

The action was a “consented boarding”, with the tanker stopping voluntarily and allowing US forces to board it, according to a US official who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Pentagon and White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Following the first tanker seizure, of a vessel named the Skipper, Mr Trump vowed that the US would carry out a blockade of Venezuela.

It all comes as Mr Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric toward Mr Maduro and warned that the long-time Venezuelan leader’s days in power are numbered.