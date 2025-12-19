The Kennedy Centre starts work to add Trump’s name onto the building

The Kennedy Centre has begun the work of adding Donald Trump’s name to the building, a day after the president’s handpicked board voted to do so.

Several blue tarpaulins were hung in front of the institution early on Friday to block views of the work under way.

A large letter D was seen on the exterior before the final tarpaulins went up, along with workers on scaffolding at the centre, which was named for John F Kennedy, a Democratic president.

Drilled holes are seen near letters being installed above the signage on the Kennedy Centre (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The board voted to rename The John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts to The Donald J Trump and The John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts.

Mr Trump, a Republican, is chairman of the board.

Critics of the vote, including Democratic members of Congress who are ex-board members, as well as some historians, insist that only Congress can change the name.

A bronze sculpture of President John F Kennedy is displayed in the centre (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The Kennedy Centre is the latest building in Washington to have Mr Trump’s name carved into it.

He recently had his name added to the building for the US Institute of Peace.

The Kennedy Centre did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.