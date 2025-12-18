Retired Nascar driver Greg Biffle and family among seven killed plane crash

Former racing car driver Greg Biffle and members of his family were among seven people who died in a plane crash in North Carolina, state police said.

The business jet erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte.

Flight records show the plane was registered to a company run by Biffle.

Greg Biffle after winning the Little Trees 300 (Alamy/PA)

“Although the post-crash fire prevents us from releasing a definitive list of the occupants at this time, it is believed that Mr Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane,” state police said.

Biffle, 55, won more than 50 races across Nascar’s three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level.

He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.