Detectives investigating after two people found dead in home owned by Rob Reiner

Murder detectives were investigating on Sunday after two people were found dead at director-actor Rob Reiner’s Los Angeles home, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request on Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home, said Captain Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities have not confirmed the identities of the people found dead at the residence in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood on the city’s west side that is home to many celebrities.

Reiner, who turned 78 in March, has long been one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood and his work includes some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including This is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.

Messages to his representatives were not immediately returned on Sunday night.

His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic All in the Family catapulted him to fame.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner has been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989. The two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and have three children together.

Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.