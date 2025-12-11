Hundreds killed in fighting in DR Congo, despite US-mediated peace deal

More than 400 civilians have been killed as the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group continues its offensive in Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, regional officials have said, adding that Rwandan special forces were in the strategic city of Uvira.

M23’s latest offensive comes despite a US-mediated peace agreement signed last week by the presidents of Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in Washington.

The accord did not include the rebel group, which is negotiating separately with Democratic Republic of the Congo and agreed earlier this year to a ceasefire that both sides accuse the other of violating.

However, it obliges Rwanda to halt support for armed groups and work to end hostilities.

“More than 413 civilians (have been) killed by bullets, grenades, and bombs, including many women, children, and young people” in localities between Uvira and Bukavu, the regional capital, the South Kivu government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

M23 rebels enter the centre of Bukavu, and take control of the South Kivu province administrative office (Janvier Barhahiga/AP)

“According to the information gathered, the forces present in the city are composed of Rwandan special forces and some of their foreign mercenaries, operating in clear violation of the ceasefire as well as the Washington and Doha agreements, in total disregard of the commitments made,” the statement added.

M23 said it had taken control of the strategic eastern city of Uvira on Wednesday, after a rapid offensive since the start of the month.

The announcement by M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, posted on X, encouraged citizens who fled to return to their homes.

Uvira is an important port city on the northern tip of Lake Tanganyika and is directly across from neighbouring Burundi’s largest city, Bujumbura.

Democratic Republic of the Congo, the US and UN experts accuse Rwanda of backing M23, which had hundreds of members in 2021. Now, according to the UN, the group has about 6,500 fighters.

While Rwanda denies that claim, it acknowledged last year that it has troops and missile systems in the east of the country, allegedly to safeguard its security. UN experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces there.

Burundian foreign minister Edouard Bizimana, in an interview with French state media RFI on Wednesday, urged the US to pressure Rwandan President Paul Kagame to ensure the implementation of the agreement signed in the US, saying “M23 without Kagame, without Rwanda, is nothing”.

Mr Bizimana said the capture of Uvira poses a threat to the economic capital, Bujumbura.

“We have registered more than 30,000 refugees and asylum seekers in the last three days… Uvira and Bujumbura are coastal cities. What threatens Uvira also threatens Bujumbura,” he said.

On Wednesday the US Embassy in Kinshasa urged M23 and Rwandan troops to cease all offensive operations and for the Rwandan Defence Forces to withdraw to Rwanda.

On Wednesday morning, the Rwandan ministry of foreign affairs blamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo armed forces for the recent ceasefire violations in a statement on X.

“The DRC has openly stated that it would not observe any ceasefire, and was fighting to recapture territories lost to AFC/M23, even as the peace process unfolded,” it said.

More than 100 armed groups are vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo near the border with Rwanda, most prominently M23.

The conflict has created one of the world’s most significant humanitarian crises, with more than seven million people displaced, officials say.

Local UN partners report that more than 200,000 people have been displaced across the province since December 2, with more than 70 killed.

Civilians also have crossed into Burundi, and there have been reports of shells falling in the town of Rugombo, on the Burundian side of the border, raising concerns about the conflict spilling over into Burundian territory.