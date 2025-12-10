Nigerian children reunite with parents after being released from abduction

Several parents welcomed the return of their children who were abducted last month when gunmen stormed their school in Nigeria.

The abductions, which saw more than 300 students and staff taken from St Mary’s Catholic school in Papiri on November 21, was the latest in a string of mass abductions that have rocked Nigeria in the past decade.

Days earlier, 25 students were also abducted in nearby Kebbi state.

People react after seeing recently freed students of St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Nigeria (Afolabi Sotunde/AP)

Luka Illaya, one of the parents, told The Associated Press late on Tuesday: “It has not been easy for me. But today, in fact, I have a little bit of joy, especially because there is still one abducted.

“But I am now happy with this one that I have gotten.”

One of his sons was released, while another remains with the abductors.

His son, who hugged him tightly, is one of the 100 students released over the weekend.

The fate of 150 children and staff still in captivity is unknown (Afolabi Sotunde/AP)

The government did not release any details about the released Papiri students and the fate of at least 150 other children and staff who remain in captivity.

Fifty of the students escaped in the hours following the abductions.

Reverend Sister Felicia Gyang, the principal of the school, said: “We thank all the security agencies that helped in the rescue of our children.

“We are pleading that God should give them more strength to be able to rescue the remaining children.”

Fifty of the students escaped in the hours following the abductions (Afolabi Sotunde/AP)

No group has claimed responsibility for the abductions.

Analysts say school children are a target for armed groups seeking a high ransom from the government and communities.

Such abductions have often commanded national and international attention, with the pope last month calling for the release of the Papiri students in a Sunday address from the Vatican.

Since 2014, when Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from Chibok, there have been at least a dozen mass school abductions with at least 1,799 students kidnapped, according to an AP tally.

Freed students of St Mary’s Catholic School are reunited with their parents (Afolabi Sotunde/AP)

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on X earlier this week called on security agencies and governors to do more to protect children from falling into the hands of abductors, saying students “should no longer be sitting ducks”.