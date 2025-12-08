Thailand launches air strikes along border with Cambodia as tensions reignite

Thailand has launched air strikes along the disputed border with Cambodia as both sides accused the other of breaking a ceasefire that halted fighting earlier this year.

Long-standing border disputes erupted into five days of combat in July that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians.

US president Donald Trump pushed the south-east Asian neighbours to sign a truce agreement in October, but tensions have continued to simmer.

The Thai ministry of defence said more than 35,000 people have left areas near the border for shelters and more are believed to have fled to stay with relatives elsewhere, while Cambodia’s information minister Neth Pheaktra said that residents of several villages near the border have been evacuated.

Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a televised speech that military operations would be carried out as necessary to defend the country and protect public safety.

He said: “Thailand has never wished for violence. I’d like to reiterate that Thailand has never initiated a fight or an invasion, but will never tolerate a violation of its sovereignty.”

The ceasefire was strained in early November after Thai troops were injured by land mines, leading Thailand to announce that it would indefinitely suspend implementation of the agreement.

An evacuation centre has been set up in Buriram province, Thailand (AP)

Both sides continue to trade accusations over responsibility, even as they are supposed to be cooperating as part of efforts to remove the mines.

Mr Trump said in mid-November that he had intervened to preserve the ceasefire as tensions simmered between the two countries.

However, another brief episode of fighting took place along the border on Sunday, after which both sides said the other fired first.

The Thai army said Cambodian fire injured two Thai soldiers and Thai troops retaliated, resulting in an exchange of fire that lasted around 20 minutes.

Cambodia said that the Thai side fired first and that its own troops did not retaliate.

Thai leader Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet sat together at a regional summit as recently as October (AP)

On Monday, Thai army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the Cambodian troops fired first into Thai territory in multiple areas.

He said one Thai soldier was killed and four other soldiers were wounded, and civilians were being evacuated from the affected areas.

Thailand used aircraft “to strike military targets in several areas to suppress Cambodian supporting fire attacks”, he said.

Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said the Thai military attacked the Cambodian troops first on Monday, and that Cambodia did not retaliate during the initial attacks.

“Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities that threaten peace and stability in the region,” she said.

The prime minister of regional neighbour Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, called for restraint in a statement posted to social media and said that his country is ready to supports efforts to avert further fighting.

“Our region cannot afford to see long-standing disputes slip into cycles of confrontation,” he wrote.