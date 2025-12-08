Pope steps into Christmas with prayer for peace at Spanish Steps

Pope Leo XIV has embraced a Roman tradition by praying for peace at a statue of the Madonna near the Spanish Steps on the December 8 feast day that kicks off the Christmas season.

Leo greeted thousands of well-wishers who braved the cold to watch the American pope on his inaugural outing to the statue. They were treated to a popemobile romp through Rome’s historic centre, which has been decked out for the start of the holiday shopping season.

Leo arrived in his popemobile to pray in front of the statue of the Virgin Mary next to the Spanish Steps in Rome (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

The pope got a special honour from the association of shop owners of the Via Condotti, the chic shopping street that extends from the Spanish Steps and features such brands as Bulgari, Hermes and Prada.

Wearing his formal red mozzetta, or cape, Leo offered a big bouquet of white roses and then a brief prayer at the foot of the statue. He recalled the millions of people who have come to Rome this year on a Holy Year pilgrimage that brought them to the Holy Door of St Peter’s Basilica.

The pope with a big bouquet of white roses (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

“After the Holy Doors, may other doors now open to homes and oases of peace where dignity can flourish once more, where non-violence can be taught, and the art of reconciliation can be learned,” he said.

Leo will be presiding over his first Christmas as pope this year, and has already introduced one novelty. The December 24 Christmas Eve Mass, which had been moved earlier and earlier in recent years to accommodate older popes, this year is due to begin at the usual 10pm start time.

Leo will have just a few hours of sleep before celebrating Christmas Day Mass in St Peter’s Basilica the next morning, followed by his return to the loggia – where he first appeared as pope on May 8 – to deliver his Urbi et Orbi speech (to the city and the world).

Large crowds of people gathered to see the pope in Rome (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

He will preside over evening prayers known as vespers on New Year’s Eve and then a New Year’s Day Mass and blessing January 1.

The Christmas season comes to an end with Epiphany Mass on January 6, which also marks the official closing of the 2025 Holy Year and the shutting of the Holy Door to the basilica.

Usually Holy Years, also known as Jubilees, are held every 25 years, but Leo has already announced the next one, to be celebrated in an off year – 2033 – to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.