Magnitude 7.6 earthquake triggers tsunami off Japan’s northern coast

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off northern Japan triggering a tsunami of up to 70 centimetres in Pacific coast communities and warnings of potentially higher surges, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

The quake struck at about 11.15pm local time in the Pacific Ocean about 50 miles off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island, the agency said.

Media reports say several people have been injured.

A tsunami of 70 centimetres was measured in Kuji port in Iwate prefecture, just south of Aomori, and tsunami levels of up to 50 centimetres struck other coastal communities in the region, the agency said.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihar urged residents to immediately head to higher ground or take shelter inside buildings or evacuation centres (Kyodo News via AP)

The agency issued an alert for potential tsunami surges of up to 10ft in some areas, and chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihar urged residents to immediately head to higher ground or take shelter inside buildings or evacuation centres until the alert is lifted.

Several people were injured at a hotel in the Aomori town of Hachinohe and a man in the town of Tohoku was slightly hurt when his car fell into a hole, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Mr Kihara said nuclear power plants in the region were conducting safety checks and that so far no problems were detected.

Several cases of fires were reported in Aomori, and about 90,000 residents were advised to take shelter at evacuation centres, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Satoshi Kato, a vice principal of a public high school in Hachinohe, told NHK that he was at home when the quake struck, and that glasses and bowls fell and smashed into shards on the floor.

Mr Kato said he drove to the school because it was designated as an evacuation centre and on the way he encountered traffic jams and car accidents as panicked people tried to flee. Nobody had yet come to the school to take shelter, he said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government has set up an emergency taskforce (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in brief comment to reporters, said the government has set up an emergency taskforce to urgently assess the extent of damage.

“We are putting people’s lives first and doing everything we can,” she said.

The quake struck about 50 miles north-east of Hachinohe and about 30 miles below the sea surface, the meteorological agency said.

It was just north of the Japanese coast that suffered the magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that killed nearly 20,000 people.