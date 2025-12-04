Former EU foreign policy head quits roles amid fraud investigation

The European Union’s former foreign policy chief has resigned from her post as the head of a prestigious institute of European studies after becoming embroiled in a fraud investigation.

Federica Mogherini announced in a statement on Thursday that she was stepping down as rector of the College of Europe based in the Belgian city of Bruges and director of the European Union Diplomatic Academy.

Ms Mogherini gave no reason for her resignation, saying only that she had done so “in line with the utmost rigour and fairness with which I always carried out my duties”.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, esteem, and support that students, faculty, staff, and alumni of the college and the academy have shown and are showing to me,” she said.

Federica Mogherini (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Ms Mogherini was detained for questioning on Tuesday after authorities in Belgium raided the offices of the EU diplomatic service in Brussels and the college in Bruges.

Ms Mogherini, a senior college staff member and a senior official from the European Commission were questioned by the Belgian Federal Judicial Police and later released as they were not considered a flight risk, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

“The accusations concern procurement fraud and corruption, conflict of interest and violation of professional secrecy,” the prosecutor’s office said.