OpenAI CEO declares ‘code red’ to improve ChatGPT amid rising competition

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has set off a “code red” alert to employees to improve its flagship product, ChatGPT, and delay other product developments, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reported that Mr Altman sent an internal memo to staff on Monday saying more work was needed to enhance the artificial intelligence chatbot’s speed, reliability and personalisation features.

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

This week marks three years since OpenAI first released ChatGPT, helping to spark global fascination and a commercial boom in generative AI technology.

But the company faces increased competition with rivals, including Google, which last month unleashed Gemini 3, the latest version of its own AI assistant.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Tech news outlet The Information also reported on the memo.