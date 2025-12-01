Zelensky says US peace plan ‘looks better’ with revisions but work continues

Ukraine’s president has spoken optimistically about revising the Trump administration’s peace plan, saying “it looks better” and the work will continue during talks on how to end Russia’s nearly four-year war.

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke after meeting France’s president in the latest discussions aimed at brokering the terms for a potential ceasefire in the largest armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday. Mr Witkoff’s role came under scrutiny last week after a report that he coached Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser on how Russia’s leader should pitch to Donald Trump on the Ukraine peace plan.

Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff meeting in August (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Zelensky’s visit to Paris followed Sunday’s meeting between Ukrainian and US officials, which secretary of state Marco Rubio described as productive.

The two sides have worked to revise the proposed US-authored plan that was developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow but criticised as being too weighted towards Russian demands.

“It’s a process, it’s not over yet,” Mr Zelensky said. He called the topic of Ukraine’s control over its territories “the most complicated” in the discussions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said talks are still in a “preliminary phase” but called the flurry of diplomatic activity “a moment that could be a turning point” for the future of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

After criticism from Ukraine and its European allies, Mr Trump has downplayed his administration’s original 28-point peace framework, which would have imposed limits on the size of Ukraine’s military, blocked the country from joining Nato and required Ukraine to give up territory. The US president now calls it a “concept” to be “fine-tuned”.

The French leader said he wanted to praise US efforts but insisted any peace plan could “only be finalised with Europeans around the table”.

Last week, Mr Macron urged western allies to bring “rock-solid” security guarantees to Ukraine in case a ceasefire or a peace deal is be reached. He has endorsed deploying a “reassurance force” on land, at sea and in the air to help ensure the country’s security.

The French president said on Monday that the coming days will see “crucial discussions” between US officials and western partners, who would aim to clarify US participation in security guarantees.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron embrace after a joint press conference (Christophe Ena/AP)

Mr Macron’s office said he and Mr Zelensky held talks with other European partners including leaders from the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Norway, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands. Also included were European Union officials Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.

Mr Macron and Mr Zelensky also had phone calls with Mr Witkoff, the French leader’s office said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concern that the US-Russia talks might end up with Ukraine having to make more concessions, like being pressured to surrender territory.

“I’m afraid that all the pressure will be put on the victim,” she told reporters in Brussels after chairing a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers.