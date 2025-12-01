National Guard member shot in attack has shown positive signs, governor says

A West Virginia National Guard member who was shot in a daytime attack in Washington, DC, remains in a serious condition but showed positive signs by giving a thumbs-up that he could hear a nurse’s question and wiggling his toes, West Virginia’s governor said.

Patrick Morrisey said the family of US Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, has asked the public to pray for him. Another member of the West Virginia National Guard, US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed in the shooting.

“Andrew is still fighting for his life,” Mr Morrisey said. “Andrew needs prayers.”

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey, right, speaks while West Virginia National Guard Major General James Seward looks on during a news conference on Monday (AP)

Mr Morrisey said he could not yet share details of any funeral arrangements for Ms Beckstrom and wants to respect her family’s wishes.

Ms Beckstrom and Mr Wolfe were shot on Wednesday near the White House while deployed as part of President Donald Trump’s crime-fighting plan that federalised the city’s police.

Investigators are working to determine a motive. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault in the shooting.

Authorities said Lakanwal, who was shot in the confrontation, remained in hospital and a court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

The shooting prompted the Trump administration to halt all asylum decisions and pause issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports.