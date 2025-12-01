Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Melania Trump has unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations – her first since she resumed the role of first lady.

Her decor – with a theme of Home Is Where the Heart Is – also nods to next year’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and the founding of the United States of America.

Christmas trees decorate the East Room of the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

In a change this year because the East Wing was torn down, the official White House Christmas tree, which is always on display in the Blue Room, also honours Gold Star families, those who lost a member during military service.

That tree was typically in the East Wing and was the first one visitors saw after they entered through the doors, but the building and a covered walkway connecting it to the White House were demolished by President Donald Trump in October as part of his plan to erect a large ballroom.

The East Room is decorated in patriotic red, white and blue and national symbols, including golden eagle tree toppers, to highlight the coming America250 national celebration. Trees are also adorned with stars, roses and oak leaves.

The Cross Hall of the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

A statement issued by the White House said Christmas is a time to celebrate what makes the US exceptional and that, while every home has its own traditions, shared values unite Americans.

“In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude,” the statement said. “These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

The first lady selected every detail of the decor, the White House said. Planning for the holidays starts months in advance.

The President’s Own Marine Band plays in the Grand Foyer (Evan Vucci/AP)

Public tours of the White House were suspended a few months ago because of the ballroom construction, but they are set to resume on Tuesday with an updated route limited to the State Floor, the first lady’s office announced in October. The State Floor includes the East Room, the Green, Blue and Red Rooms, the State Dining Room, the Cross Hall, and the Grand Foyer.

A small army of volunteer decorators and others helped deck the halls of he Executive Mansion using 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, over 700ft of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, 25,000ft of ribbon, more than 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies and 120lb of gingerbread.

Most of the work was done after the Trumps decamped to their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. They returned to the White House on Sunday.

A gingerbread house decorates the State Dining Room (Evan Vucci/AP)

The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room traditionally recognises each state and territory and this year’s tree is decorated with ornaments showcasing the official bird and flower of each.

The Green Room celebrates family fun, featuring portraits of the first and the current presidents, George Washington and Mr Trump respectively, each made using more than 6,000 Lego puzzle pieces.

Thousands of butterflies decorate the Red Room and its tree in a celebration of young people and tribute to Mrs Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative, which is part of her Be Best child-focused initiative, to support people who have been in foster care.

Lego portraits of George Washington and Donald Trump in the Green Room (Evan Vucci/AP)

The gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room shows off the mansion’s South Portico and provides a glimpse into the Yellow Oval Room in the private living quarters on the second floor as it is currently decorated.

The first lady’s signature Christmas wreaths with red bows adorn the exterior windows of the White House.

During the first Trump administration, Mrs Trump was secretly recorded in 2018 as she complained about performing traditional first lady duties, such as preparing for Christmas.