Emmanuel Macron says talks seeking peace in Ukraine could be a ‘turning point’

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Paris and said peace talks “could be a turning point” for the future of Ukraine and security in Europe.

“Ukraine is the only one that can discuss its territories” as a sovereign nation, Mr Macron said during a joint news conference with Mr Zelensky.

The French leader also denounced Russia’s continued onslaught against Ukraine, saying: “At a time when we are talking about peace, Russia continues to kill and destroy.”

The discussions are part of a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at brokering the terms for a potential ceasefire in the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.