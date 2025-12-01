Emmanuel Macron says talks seeking peace in Ukraine could be a ‘turning point’
The French president also denounced Russia’s continued onslaught against Ukraine.
By contributor Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Paris and said peace talks “could be a turning point” for the future of Ukraine and security in Europe.
“Ukraine is the only one that can discuss its territories” as a sovereign nation, Mr Macron said during a joint news conference with Mr Zelensky.
The French leader also denounced Russia’s continued onslaught against Ukraine, saying: “At a time when we are talking about peace, Russia continues to kill and destroy.”
The discussions are part of a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at brokering the terms for a potential ceasefire in the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.