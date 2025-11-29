US halts asylum rulings as National Guard shooting suspect faces murder charge

Charges against the man accused of shooting two National Guard members have been upgraded to first-degree murder after one of the soldiers died, while the US government announced a halt to all asylum decisions.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, were taken to hospital in critical condition after the Wednesday afternoon shooting near the White House.

Mr Trump announced on Thursday evening that Ms Beckstrom had died.

Members of the National Guard patrol in front of the Lincoln Memorial (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office said the charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, now include one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Ms Beckstrom and Mr Wolfe were deployed with the West Virginia National Guard as part of President Donald Trump’s crime-fighting mission that federalised the Washington DC police force.

The president has also deployed or tried to deploy National Guard members to other cities to assist with his mass deportation efforts, but has faced court challenges.

Mr Trump called the shooting a “terrorist attack” and criticised the Biden administration for enabling Afghans who worked with US forces during the Afghanistan War to enter the country.

The president has said he wants to “permanently pause migration” from poorer nations and expel millions of immigrants from the country.

The director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, said in a post on the social platform X that all asylum decisions will be paused “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible”.

In an interview on Fox News, Ms Pirro said there are “many charges to come” beyond the upgraded murder charge.

She said her heart goes out to the family of Ms Beckstrom, who volunteered to serve and “ended up being shot ambush-style on the cold streets of Washington DC”.

Ms Pirro said officials have been working around the clock to determine the suspect’s motive.

National Guard members, from left, Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe and Specialist Sarah Beckstrom (US Attorney’s Office via AP)

Investigators are executing warrants in the state of Washington, where Lakanwal lived, and other parts of the country.

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth visited National Guard troops in the nation’s capital on Friday and led them in a prayer for Ms Beckstrom and Mr Wolfe.

“Some of you may have known her,” Mr Hegseth said of Ms Beckstrom.

“Obviously a beautiful human being and a great American willing to serve her country brutally targeted.”

Mr Hegseth said he and his wife briefly visited Mr Wolfe on Thursday night “to be there, lay hands on him, pray over him”.

Mr Wolfe remains in “very critical condition”, West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey said on Friday.

He ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Ms Beckstrom’s death.

“Their courage and commitment to duty represent the very best of our state,” Mr Morrisey said.