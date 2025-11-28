Israeli forces kill at least 13 people in southern Syria raid, officials and residents say

Israeli forces raided a Syrian village and opened fire when they were confronted by residents, killing at least 13 people, Syrian officials said/

The Israeli attack on Friday was the deadliest since its troops seized a swathe of southern Syria a year ago.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry called the attack a “horrific massacre” and said women and children were among those killed.

A Syrian civil defence worker checks a house that was destroyed during an Israeli forces raid in the southern Syrian village of Beit Jin (AP photo)

The Syrian state news agency Sana said Israeli forces entered the village of Beit Jin aiming to seize local men and opened heavy fire after being confronted by residents.

Dozens of families fled the area.

Israel said on Friday it conducted an operation to apprehend suspects from the Jamaa Islamiya militant group in Beit Jin who were planning IED and rocket attacks into Israel.

It said other militants opened fire at the troops, injuring six, and that troops returned fire, including bringing in air support.

It said the operation had concluded, all of the suspects were apprehended and a number of militants were killed.

A local official in the village, Walid Okasha, told The Associated Press that those killed were civilians.

Among the dead were a man, his wife, his two children and his brother as well as another man who had gotten married the day before.

Firas Daher, a Beit Jin resident, told the AP that troops moved in around 3am and were met by “slight resistance, with light weapons”.

A woman holds a sign during a protest against an Israeli raid in the southern Syrian village of Beit Jin, in Damascus (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

Troops responded with drones and helicopters and fire from heavy machine guns.

“Whenever anyone would move inside the village or any car would move, it would get hit. When we tried to take injured people to the hospital, they would hit the car carrying them,” he said.

Since the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad in December 2024, Israeli forces have held a slice of southern Syria that was previously a UN-patrolled buffer zone under a 1974 disengagement agreement.

Troops have regularly carried out operations in villages and towns inside and outside the zone, including raids snatching people it says are suspected militants.

Israel has also launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian military sites and pushed for a demilitarised zone south of Damascus.

Israeli raids have several times been met by armed local residents.

In April, troops raided the town of Nawa, and when confronted by residents, the military carried out airstrikes in the town, killing nine people.

A month earlier, Israeli forces killed six people in the village of Koayiah in similar clashes during a raid.

Syrian civil defence workers check a house that was destroyed during an Israeli forces raid in the southern Syrian village of Beit Jin (AP photo)

In a previous raid on Beit Jin in June, Israeli forces seized several people who they said were Hamas members — a characterisation disputed by residents — and killed a man whose family said had a history of schizophrenia.

Israel says it seized the 400-square-kilometer (155-square-mile) demilitarised buffer zone in southern Syria in a pre-emptive move to prevent militants from moving into the area after Islamist insurgents toppled Assad.

It says the move is temporary, but critics accuse Israel of taking advantage of Syria’s turmoil for a land grab.

Israel still controls the Golan Heights that it captured from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed — a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Syrian officials have condemned the Israeli incursions as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.