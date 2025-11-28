Hong Kong anti-corruption agency arrests eight over deadly apartment towers fire

Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency says it has arrested eight people connected to the renovation of the high-rise apartments that were engulfed in a massive fire that left 128 people dead.

Seven men and one woman, aged between 40 and 63, including scaffolding subcontractors, directors of an engineering consultancy and project managers supervising the renovation, were detained, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a statement.

The agency also searched their offices on Friday and seized documents and bank records. The investigation over possible corruption in the renovation project was launched on Thursday after the fire broke out.

The arrests were announced after firefighters found dozens more bodies on Friday, taking the death toll to 128, with many still unaccounted for.