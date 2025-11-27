New balloons join the usual suspects at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brought balloons depicting Buzz Lightyear, Spider-Man and Pac-Man to the New York City skies, as floats featuring Labubu and Lego graced the streets.

The parade, which started on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and closed at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, included dozens of balloons, floats, clown groups and marching bands.

The Labubu float from Pop Mart makes its way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Heather Khalifa/AP)

The Pac-Man balloon floats down Sixth Avenue (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

The Buzz Lightyear balloon heads down Sixth Avenue (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

It was a chilly day in the city, with wind gusts between 25mph and 30mph making it feel colder, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York.

Officials watched the forecast closely, since city law prohibits Macy’s from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23mph or wind gusts are over 35mph.

The Super Mario balloon makes its way down Sixth Avenue (Heather Khalifa/AP)

Balloon handlers guide the Goku balloon down Central Park West in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Balloon handlers guide the Stuart the Minion balloon down Central Park West (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Weather has grounded the balloons only once, in 1971, but they have also sometimes soared lower than usual because of wind.

A star-studded line-up of performances was sprinkled throughout the show, along with a slew of marching bands, dancers and cheerleaders.

The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid balloon makes its way down Sixth Avenue (Heather Khalifa/AP)

Macy’s Santa Claus rides on Santa’s Sleigh during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Frank Franklin/AP)

Disney’s Minnie Mouse balloon floats down Central Park South during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Performers included Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Conan Gray, Lainey Wilson, Foreigner, Lil Jon, and Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group at the heart of this year’s Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.

The Radio City Rockettes were also there, as were cast members from Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club, Just In Time and Ragtime.

Balloon handlers guide the Pikachu & Eevee balloon down Central Park West (Frank Franklin/AP)

The Shrek’s Onion Carriage balloon floats down Central Park West (Frank Franklin/AP)

The KPop Demon Hunters balloon makes its way down Sixth Avenue (Heather Khalifa/AP)

The parade featured a few new balloons, including a large onion carriage featuring eight characters from the world of Shrek.

KPop Demon Hunters was also represented in the sky with the characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie.