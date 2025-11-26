Two National Guard members shot near the White House

Two National Guard members deployed to the US capital have been shot near the White House.

FBI director Kash Patel and Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said the soldiers were in hospital in a critical condition following the shooting on Wednesday.

Ms Bowser said they were victims of a ”targeted shooting”.

West Virginia state governor Patrick Morrisey initially said the soldiers had died, but later walked back the statement to say his office was “receiving conflicting reports” about their condition.

Streets are blocked after reports two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington DC (Evan Vucci/AP)

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the attack and the condition of the soldiers.

“We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” Mr Morrisey said.

A suspect who was in custody also was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

One of the soldiers was shot in the head, according to a person familiar with the details of the incident who also spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Trump administration ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington DC following the shooting, defence secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Mr Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the soldiers.

There are currently 2,188 troops assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government’s latest update.

The shooting happened roughly two streets away from the White House.

Social media video shared in the immediate aftermath showed first responders attempting CPR on one of the soldiers and treating the other on a glass-covered pavement.

Other officers could be seen steps away restraining an individual on the ground.

Stacy Walters said she was in a car near the scene when she heard two gunshots and saw people running.

Almost instantly, law enforcement swarmed the area.

“It’s such a beautiful day. Who would do this, and we’re getting ready for the holidays?” she said.

Emergency medical responders transported all three people to a hospital, according to Vito Maggiolo, the public information officer for the DC fire and emergency services.

The presence of the National Guard in the nation’s capital has been a flashpoint issue for months, fuelling a court fight and a broader public policy debate about the Trump administration’s use of the military to combat what officials cast as an out-of-control crime problem.

More than 300 West Virginia National Guard members were deployed to Washington DC in August.

Last week, about 160 of them volunteered to extend their deployment until the end of the year while the others returned to West Virginia just over a week ago.

Police tape cordoned off the scene where fire and police vehicle lights flashed and helicopter blades thudded overhead.

Agents from the Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene, as National Guard troops stood sentry nearby.

At least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

Mr Trump, who was in Florida for Thanksgiving, warned in a statement on social media that the “animal” who shot the guardsmen “will pay a very steep price”.

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”.

In Fort Campbell, Kentucky, vice president JD Vance urged “everybody who’s a person of faith” to pray for the two guardsmen.

He cautioned that much remained unknown, including the motive of the shooter.

“I think it’s a sombre reminder that soldiers, whether they’re active duty, reserve or National Guard, our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America,” Mr Vance said as he delivered a Thanksgiving message to troops.

A spokesperson for Ms Bowser said local leaders were actively monitoring the situation.

The mayor had spent the morning at a Thanksgiving event at the Convention Centre and then held a news conference to explain why she was not seeking re-election.

Mr Trump issued an emergency order in August that federalised the local police force and sent in National Guard troops from eight states and the District of Columbia.

The order expired a month later, but the troops remained.

The soldiers have patrolled neighbourhoods, train stations and other locations, participated in highway checkpoints and also have been assigned to litter pickup and to guard sports events.

Last week, a federal judge ordered an end to the deployment but also put her order on hold for 21 days to allow the Trump administration time to either remove the troops or appeal the decision.