US push for Ukraine peace deal gains momentum as attacks on Kyiv kill seven

A renewed US push to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is gathering momentum, although some of the key issues remain unresolved, officials said on Tuesday.

The update was issued hours after Russia launched a wave of overnight attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with at least seven people killed in strikes that hit city buildings and energy infrastructure.

A Ukrainian attack on southern Russia killed three people and damaged homes, authorities said.

“Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

“There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.”

US President Donald Trump’s peace plan emerged last week (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

US President Donald Trump’s plan for ending the nearly four-year war emerged last week. It heavily favoured Russia, prompting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to engage quickly with American negotiators.

European leaders, fearing for their own future amid Russian aggression but apparently sidelined by Mr Trump in drawing up the proposals, scrambled to steer the negotiations toward accommodating their concerns.

Senior US and Ukrainian officials said progress was made at talks in Geneva held on Sunday towards ending the war.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday peace efforts are gathering momentum and “are clearly at a crucial juncture”.

“Negotiations are getting a new impetus. And we should seize this momentum,” he said during a video conference meeting of countries, led by France and the UK, that could help police any ceasefire with Russia.

Allies of Ukraine – the so-called coalition of the willing – have pledged to underwrite and guarantee any ceasefire.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said of the talks: “I do think we are moving in a positive direction and indications today that in large part the majority of the text, (Zelensky) is indicating, can be accepted.”

During the annual White House turkey pardon to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Mr Trump said: “I think we’re getting very close to a deal. We’ll find out.”

He added: “I thought that would have been an easier one, but I think we’re making progress.”

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met Russian officials for several hours in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, a US official told The Associated Press.

Mr Driscoll, who became part of the American negotiating team less than two weeks ago, is heading up the latest phase of talks involving the terms of a possible peace settlement with Russia.

The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations, declined to give details on how long the negotiations would last or what topics were being discussed, but noted that the Ukrainians were aware of the meeting and all sides have indicated they wanted to reach a deal to halt the fighting as quickly as possible.

Oleksandr Bevz, one of the Ukrainian delegates at the Geneva talks, said that the numbers of points in the proposed settlement was reduced, but he denied reports that the 28-point US peace plan now consisted of 19 points.

“(The document) is going to continue to change. We can confirm that it was reduced to take out points not relating to Ukraine, to exclude duplicates and for editing purposes,” Mr Bevz told the AP, adding that some points relating solely to relations between Russia and the US were excluded.

Based on talks between Washington and Moscow, the 28-point plan presented to Ukraine called on it to cede its entire eastern Donbas region to Russia.

The plan would put a 600,000-person limit on Ukraine’s military and bar Ukraine or any other new member from Nato. It also would rule out Nato troops in Ukraine and does not commit the US or European nations to Ukraine’s defence if Russia attacks again.

For its part, Russia would commit to no more attacks on Ukraine, facing sanctions if it violates that.

Ukraine and its European allies have said the plan rewards Russian aggression.

The Europeans and the Ukrainians offered counterproposals aimed at shifting the balance toward Ukraine, such as lifting the cap on Ukraine’s military power, leaving open the question of future NATO membership and postponing discussions of territorial concessions until after a ceasefire.

Mr Zelensky said late on Monday that “the list of necessary steps to end the war can become workable”. He said that he planned to discuss “sensitive” outstanding issues with Mr Trump.

Rustem Umerov, a senior adviser to Mr Zelensky, posted on X on Tuesday that Mr Zelensky hoped to finalise a deal with Mr Trump “at the earliest suitable date in November”.

Russian officials have been reserved in their comments on the peace plan. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow is in touch with US officials about peace efforts.

“We expect them to provide us with a version they consider an interim one in terms of completing the phase of co-ordinating this text with the Europeans and the Ukrainians,” Mr Lavrov said.

European leaders have cautioned that the road to peace will be long.

Russia fired 22 missiles of various types and more than 460 drones at Ukraine overnight, Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The strikes knocked out water, electricity and heat in parts of Kyiv. Images showed a large fire spreading in a nine-story residential building in Kyiv’s eastern Dniprovskyi district.

People watch as emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv (Dan Bashakov/AP)

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in Kyiv. The Russian Defence Ministry said that it targeted military-industrial facilities and energy assets. The strikes were a response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian objects in Russia, the ministry said.

Liubov Petrivna, a 90-year-old resident of a damaged building in the Dniprovskyi district, told the AP that “absolutely everything” in her apartment was shattered by the strike and “glass rained down” on her.

“No one will ever do anything about it,” she said. Russian President Vladimir Putin “won’t stop until he finishes us off.”

The overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s southern region of Krasnodar was “one of the longest and most massive” and wounded six people, governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

Russian air defences destroyed 249 Ukrainian drones overnight above various Russian regions and the occupied Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday.

Ukraine said that its drones and missiles struck an aviation repair plant and a drone production facility, as well as an oil refinery and an oil terminal.

It was the fourth-largest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia since the start of the war on February 24 2022, according to an AP tally.