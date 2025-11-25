Hamas returns set of human remains as fragile ceasefire holds

Israel said Palestinian militants have handed over human remains believed to be of a hostage to the Red Cross, which will deliver them to the Israeli military.

It was not immediately clear if the remains were those of one of three hostages remaining in Gaza.

The remains are expected to be taken to Israel for forensic testing and identification.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced it found the body earlier this week in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in central Gaza.

Palestinian militants had released the bodies of 25 hostages since the US-brokered ceasefire started on October 10. Three were believed to still be in Gaza. The process has been slow, threatening the truce.

Hamas says it has not been able to reach all the remains because they are buried under rubble from Israel’s two-year offensive in the Palestinian territory. Israel has accused the militants of dragging their feet and threatened to resume military operations or withhold humanitarian aid if all remains are not returned.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Tuesday that the delay amounted to a ceasefire violation.

Palestinians walk through a flooded temporary tent camp after heavy rainfall in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Israel has released the bodies of 330 Palestinians back to Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect.

Palestinian officials have struggled to identify the bodies without access to DNA kits. Only 95 have been identified, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, which is staffed by medical professionals. It maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts.

Israel has not provided details on their identities.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, children and families confronted the aftermath of heavy rains, which have left thousands once again displaced and exposed to the elements.

The war began with the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 2023, that killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages. Almost all of the hostages or their remains have been returned in ceasefires or other deals.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 69,775 Palestinians have been killed and 170,863 injured in Israel’s retaliatory offensive. The toll has gone up during the ceasefire, both from new Israeli strikes and from the recovery and identification of bodies of people killed earlier in the war.

The ministry reports 345 have been killed and, in total, 588 bodies recovered since the ceasefire began.

It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures, but has said women and children make up a majority of those killed.

On Tuesday, the health ministry in Gaza said Israeli forces killed three people east of Khan Younis.

The ministry said in a statement that the dead bodies were brought to hospitals along with 14 others recovered from under the rubble over the past 24 hours.

The new fatalities brought the death toll to 345 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, the ministry said.