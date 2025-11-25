Four more people arrested in connection with Louvre jewel heist

The Paris prosecutor is reporting four more arrests in connection with the daylight jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in October.

The two men and two women arrested on Tuesday morning are from the Paris region and range in age from 31 to 40, said the prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, whose office is heading the investigation.

Her statement did not say what role they are suspected of having played in the October 19 theft.

The haul, valued at around £77 million, has not been recovered.

It includes a diamond and emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense, and Empress Eugenie’s pearl and diamond tiara.

Investigating magistrates have filed preliminary charges against three men and one woman arrested in October.