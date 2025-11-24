US-backed aid company in Gaza closes operations

A US- and Israel-backed company that provided aid to Gaza said it would close down operations.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) had already shut distribution sites after a US-brokered ceasefire took effect six weeks ago in Gaza.

It has now announced that it is permanently shutting down, claiming it has fulfilled its mission.

(Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

GHF director John Acree said in a statement: “We have succeeded in our mission of showing there’s a better way to deliver aid to Gazans.”The operations of the GHF were shrouded in secrecy during its short time in operation.

Launched with US and Israeli backing as an alternative to the United Nations, the group never revealed its sources of funding and little about the armed contractors who operated the sites.

It said its goal was to deliver aid to Gaza without it being diverted by Hamas.

Palestinians, aid workers and health officials have said the system forced aid-seekers to risk their lives to reach the sites by passing Israeli troops who secured the locations.

Soldiers often opened fire, killing hundreds, according to witnesses and videos posted to social media.

(Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The Israeli military says it only fired warning shots as a crowd-control measure or if its troops were in danger.

GHF said there was no violence in the aid sites themselves but acknowledged the potential dangers people faced when travelling to them on foot.

However, contractors working at the sites, backed by video accounts, said the American security guards fired live ammunition and stun grenades as hungry Palestinians scrambled for food.

Mr Acree said that GHF would hand off its work to the US-led centre in Israel overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, called the Civil-Military Co-ordination Centre (CMCC).

“GHF has been in talks with CMCC and international organisations now for weeks about the way forward and it’s clear they will be adopting and expanding the model GHF piloted,” he said.

GHF began operating in late May, after Israel had halted food deliveries to Gaza for three months, pushing the population toward famine.

Palestinian children play in a makeshift camp for displaced people in Zawayda (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Israel intended for the private contractor group to replace the UN food distribution system, claiming Hamas was diverting large amounts of aid.

The UN has denied the claims.

The UN had opposed the creation of GHF, saying the system gave Israel control over food distribution and could force the displacement of Palestinians.

Throughout the war, the UN led a massive humanitarian effort with other aid groups, distributing food, medicine, fuel and other supplies at hundreds of centres around Gaza.

In the release, GHF said it had delivered more than three million food boxes to Gaza, totalling 187 million meals.