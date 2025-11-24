Jerusalem fire teams rescue 15-year-old stuck on crane over high-rise building

Fire teams rescued a teenager who was stuck dangling from a crane hanging 36 storeys above Jerusalem for seven hours.

The 15-year-old boy told rescue teams that he had climbed up the crane around midnight because he wanted to “see the view”, according to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service.

The crane platform was suspended 36 storeys above Jerusalem (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Videos showed the boy trapped on a tiny platform connecting metal cables and the crane’s hook, hanging precariously over a high-rise building.

Fire teams arrived in the morning and scaled the side of the crane, after being alerted by a bystander who saw the boy, and pulled him to safety.

Rescuers described it as a ‘serious incident that ended in a miracle’ (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Eyal Cohen, a fire official, said it was one in a number of cases in which young people in the city have been caught scaling tall buildings.

“This is a serious incident that ended in a miracle,” Mr Cohen said.