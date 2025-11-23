Israel targets Hezbollah chief in first strike on Beirut in months

Israel has struck Lebanon’s capital Beirut for the first time since June, saying it targeted Hezbollah’s chief of staff and warning the Iran-backed militant group not to rearm and rebuild.

The strike on Sunday, launched almost a year after a ceasefire ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, threatened a wider conflict just days before Pope Leo is scheduled to visit Lebanon.

“We will continue to act forcefully to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and the state of Israel,” Israeli defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Government spokesman Shosh Bedrosian did not say whether Israel informed the US before the strike, saying only that “Israel makes decisions independently”.

The strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs killed five people and wounded 25 others, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Israel did not issue an evacuation warning before the strike, and did not name the person targeted.

Mr Bedrosian said the Hezbollah chief of staff “led the strengthening and arming of the terrorist organisation”.

Mahmoud Qamati, deputy chair of Hezbollah’s political council, told journalists that a high-ranking militant may have been killed but did not give details.

“Hezbollah’s leadership is studying the matter of response and will take the appropriate decision,” Qamati said at the site of the attack.

“The strike on the southern suburbs today opens the door to an escalation of assaults all over Lebanon.”

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun in a statement condemned the strike and accused Israel of refusing to implement its end of the ceasefire agreement.

He called on the international community to “intervene with strength and seriousness to stop the attacks on Lebanon and its people”.

Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks while Israel and the US have pressured Lebanon to disarm the powerful militant group.

People and Civil Defence workers gather at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Israel asserts that Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese government, which has approved its military’s plan that would disarm Hezbollah, has denied those claims.

Smoke could be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighbourhood following Sunday’s strike.

A video circulated on social media showed dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appeared to be on the fourth floor of an apartment building.

Gunshots could be heard to disperse the crowds as emergency workers arrived.

“This is definitely a civilian area and void of any military presence, especially the neighbourhood where we stand,” Hezbollah parliamentarian Ali Ammar told reporters near the site of the attack.

Ammar did not give details on the target of the attack.

An Israeli drone was flying near the building targeted.

The Lebanese military cordoned off the area, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Lebanon and United Nations peacekeepers have been critical of ongoing Israel attacks in the country and accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Mr Aoun last week said the country is ready to enter negotiations with Israel to stop its airstrikes and to withdraw from five hilltop points it occupies on Lebanese territory.

It was unclear if Israel will agree to the offer.

Mr Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam say they are committed to disarming all non-state actors in the country, including Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike killed 13 people in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern city of Sidon in the deadliest attack since a ceasefire went into effect.

The military said it targeted a military facility belonging to the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

Hamas denied that it has any military facilities in the crowded camp.