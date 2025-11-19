Three injured after South Korean ferry carrying hundreds of people runs aground

A South Korean ferry carrying nearly 270 people has run aground on rocks off the country’s south-west coast, leaving three people with minor injuries, the coastguard said.

The incident happened as the ship was sailing from the country’s southern island of Jeju to the south-western porty city of Mokpo, a coastguard statement said.

It said it had received a report of the incident late on Wednesday, and that the ship was carrying 267 people, including 246 passengers and 21 crew members.

The coastguard said it had rescued all those on the ship after mobilising approximately 20 vessels and a plane.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to run aground.